IT Tralee students among 17 recipients of RSA Leading Lights awards

A group of students from the Institute of Technology, Tralee have been named among the winners in the RSA’s annual ‘Leading Lights’ road safety awards.

Petrina Comerford, Joseph Kavanagh and Jason O’Byrne ran an all-encompassing Road Safety Week that targeted not only students of IT Tralee, but all students in the Kerry area as well as members of the general public.

The event included a road crash re-enactment where a ‘mock collision’ between a car and a motorcycle was set up.

A total of 17 awards were presented by the RSA earlier today, to individuals and organisations in recognition of their commitment and dedication to road safety at the ceremony.