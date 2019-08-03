Tralee street reopened after building works complete

Kerry County Council has reopened one of busiest streets in Tralee.

On the 6th July, the local authority closed Castle Street to all vehicular traffic until further notice.

This decision was taken following a structural assessment of a building on Castle Street and a subsequent consultation with An Garda Síochána.

Kerry County Council now says that, following construction of safety measures to a property on Castle Street and an assessment of the site, the road was fully reopened last evening.

Kerry County Council regrets the closure of the road, which was necessary for public safety.