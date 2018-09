A Tralee store has sold a €500,000 winning lottery ticket.

Der O’Sullivan’s Fine Food Store, The Mall, Tralee, sold one of the four Irish winning tickets from last night’s Euromillions Plus draw.

National Lottery says the winning ticket was sold yesterday at the store.





The winning numbers in the Plus draw were 11, 18, 22, 30, 35.

Elsewhere, Moss’s Spar Store, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, was one of the stores which sold a half-a-million euro winning ticket for last night’s draw.