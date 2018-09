A Tralee store owner says the holder of a winning lottery ticket hasn’t made themselves known yet.

Der O’Sullivan’s Fine Food Store, The Mall, Tralee, sold one of the four Irish winning tickets from last night’s Euromillions Plus draw.

Moss's Spar Store, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, was also one of the stores which sold a half-a-million euro winning ticket.





Der O’Sullivan of the Mall, Tralee, says he was notified of the win early this morning.