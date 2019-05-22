IT Tralee staff holding protest in Cork over Munster university merger

Staff at IT Tralee and their counterparts at Cork Institute of Technology are holding a protest in Cork this morning.

Their protest coincides with the arrival of an international panel which will assess a proposed merger of the two third-level institutes.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland is organising the picket.

The international advisory panel is in Cork city this morning to assess the proposed merger of the Institute of Technology Tralee and CIT into the Munster Technological University.

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland in both institutes will hold a protest today and tomorrow to coincide with the panel’s visit.

This morning’s protest will take place outside CIT Cork School of Music.

The union is holding the protest because it alleges that management at both ITs broke promises made in connection with an agreement to a memorandum of understanding relating to the new technological university.

The TUI claims academic staff have been left without clear answers to questions relating to structures and the protection of courses.

A ballot of TUI members was held at IT Tralee and CIT over the past two days.

Union members were asked if they’re satisfied with the outcomes of the current phase of the process to create the Munster Technological University.

The TUI is recommending a no vote because it says there are no conclusive outcomes from the phase.