Tralee Soup Kitchen served over 3,600 meals to people in need in 2019

The number of people availing of Tralee’s Soup Kitchen has increased yet again, year on year.

The Soup Kitchen was first set up at Teach an Solas on Ashe Street in October 2011, at the height of the last recession.

Figures released by the organisers of the service, showed that 3,657 meals were served during 2019, – an increase of around 300 on the previous year.

357 food parcels were also given to those using the service in 2019.

The Soup Kitchen opens every Saturday from 12 noon to 2pm, serving a hot three-course dinner to anyone who wants it.

It’s funded entirely by local business people in the Tralee area, and run by volunteers.

Collette Price, who co-founded the service, says the majority of those who arrive at the Soup Kitchen are men, but there’s been a rise in the number of women and occasionally families too.

Ms Price stressed that most of the clients are local, and confidentially is key:

Tralee Soup Kitchen opens as usual during the Christmas holidays, on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4.