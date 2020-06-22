Tralee Soup Kitchen to reopen July 4th

Tralee Soup Kitchen is to reopen on July 4th.

The service was first set up at Teach an Solas on Ashe Street in October 2011, at the height of the last recession.

The volunteers behind it have been delivering dinners throughout lockdown, up to 350 meals every Saturday around Tralee.

Collette Price, who co-founded Tralee Soup Kitchen, says they’ll reopen their doors to members of the public to come in from Saturday week, July 4th.

She says they’ll have to restrict numbers to 12 at a time, but says everyone looking for a dinner will be accommodated.