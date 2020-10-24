Tralee Soup Kitchen to remain open through lockdown

Tralee Soup Kitchen is to remain open throughout Level Five restrictions, but only with a takeaway service.

Anyone who needs a hot meal is invited to come along to Teach an Solais at Ashe Street, as normal on Saturdays, but to wear a face covering.

Volunteers say they would also welcome any donations of non-perishable food from members of the public, and these can be dropped in on Saturday morning to the same venue.

Co-founder of the Soup Kitchen, Collette Price, explained how things will work, under the new lockdown: