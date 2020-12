Tralee Soup Kitchen will host its final dinner of 2020 this Saturday, before taking a short break for Christmas.

Anyone who’d like to avail of a free hot meal, is asked to come to the kitchen, located at Teach an Solas, Ashe Street, from noon tomorrow.

Due to restrictions, only 12 people are permitted to sit down to dinner at a time.

However, everyone who arrives on the day will be fed, according to co-founder of the soup kitchen, Collette Price: