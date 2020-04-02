Tralee Soup Kitchen asking those needing meals delivered to make contact today

Tralee Soup Kitchen is asking for those needing a meal delivered to make contact today.

The organisation can deliver a meal to people within the Tralee area, free of charge, on Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

The service is open to anyone in need, such as the elderly, people with children and those who can’t leave their homes, under a no questions asked basis.

You can contact Tralee Soup Kitchen on 086 318 87 36.

Meanwhile, those who can collect a meal for takeaway can do so between 12-2 on Saturday.