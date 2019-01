A Tralee-based solicitor is urging more people in the county to make a will.

It comes as data from Safeguarding Ireland shows that almost half of Irish adults have not planned for their future and just 27% have made a will.

Solicitor Deirdre Flynn says she often comes across people who haven’t made a will for many reasons including fear, superstition and not wanting to think about the future.





She says it is important for everyone to make a will: