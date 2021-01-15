Tralee site earmarked for urban bike park by Kerry County Council no longer available

A Tralee site that had been earmarked by Kerry County Council for a potential bike park is no longer available.

This was revealed during the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting following a question by Cllr Mikey Sheehy.

Cllr Sheehy asked for an update on the acquisition of a site for the bike park.

In response, he was told Kerry County Council submitted an application for funding for the development of a bike park under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund in 2020.

This application was made with a specific site in mind, which was privately owned and was to be made available for the purpose of a bike park.

The reply stated however, that this site is no longer available.

Kerry County Council says it does not have the funds to acquire lands for this and is therefore limited to lands currently owned by the council.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy then asked if there are any sites being looked at, as a bike park would be a great facility for the town, especially in conjunction with the greenways.

Manager of the Tralee MD, Michael Scannell, replied that lands are limited at the moment, and no site owned by the council was deemed suitable.

He agreed the bike park would be a nice amenity for the town, and the council will pursue it as soon as a site and funds are made available.