IT Tralee Shows Solidarity with Chinese Students – February 20th, 2020

Jerry attended an event at the Institute of Technology Tralee where a number of Chinese nursing students and members of the academic staff held a ceremony to show solidarity with their colleagues fighting coronavirus. An important defence against coronavirus is hand-washing. But are we doing it right? Mary Brosnan who lectures in the Department of Nursing and Healthcare Sciences shows us how to do it right.

