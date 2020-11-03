Tralee shops extending their opening hours in run up to Christmas

Shops in Tralee will be extending their opening hours in the run up to Christmas, when Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin says local businesses are expecting a brisk trade when they reopen in December.

He says people are aware how important local businesses are and is encouraging people to support local in the run up to Christmas.

Mr Tobin says the extended opening hours, along with the introduction of free all-day parking in the town for the festive period are welcome.

Car parks owned by Kerry County Council will be free from November 30th until January 4th.

Ken Tobin says providing longer opening hours will help manage social distancing in busy shops: