IT Tralee secures almost €9 million for education project

Funding of almost €9 million is being allocated to the Institute of Technology Tralee.

It is part of the third pillar of the Human Capital Initiative worth €197 million spread across 22 projects.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris said the projects will develop and change teaching and learning.





Minister Harris said the pandemic has reinforced the need for us all to be agile and diverse; these projects will run from now until 2024.

Over €8.9 million is being given to IT Tralee for a project entitled Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland; this is in collaboration with Cork Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick.

IT Tralee will also collaborate on two other projects with other third level institutes focusing on cyber skills and realising the potential of prior learning and lifelong learning in Irish higher education.

The funding has been welcomed by Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, who said it is a further endorsement of the work of IT Tralee and will provide additional supports for the benefit of students.