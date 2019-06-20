IT Tralee secure €1 million and 472 places under Springboard+

Institute of Technology Tralee has secured over €1 million and 472 places under the Government’s Springboard+ initiative.

The college has announced seven new programmes for this September including certificate-level Applied Computing and Artificial Intelligence, and a post graduate diploma in Circular Bioeconomy with Biobased Business.

Other courses being run by IT Tralee include Food and Beverage Operations, Biopharmaceutical Processing, and Quality Management.

Springboard+ courses are free for people who are unemployed, those who were previously self-employed and returners to the workforce; courses are also open to people who are employed.

Further information on course availability, eligibility criteria and the application process are available by contacting the Institute at 066 7191701 or by visiting www.springboardcourses.ie