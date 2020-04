A Tralee school is producing face shields for local healthcare workers.

Coláiste Gleann Lí, which is based in Clash, has taken on the task after engineering and technology teacher Mike O’Sullivan suggested the school could make face shields.

He acquired a prototype and designs to produce the shields in the school.

Vice-principal Liam McGill says the school was fortunate, as it had the acrylic sheets in stock.

He says other schools have made contact about repeating the process elsewhere.