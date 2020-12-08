IT Tralee says it looks likely students will continue with blended and online learning next semester.

In an email to students, ITT President Dr Brendan O Donnell says, while there is discussion nationally about increasing on-site activity in the New Year, he’s noted the possibility of increased restrictions after Christmas.

Currently, the Institute of Technology Tralee is planning the next semester on the basis it’ll remain as is.

Dr O’Donnell adds the college is aware the effect current arrangements are having on students’ third level experience, and he’s encouraging students to take part in upcoming initiatives.