IT Tralee to run free workshops to help hospitality workers upskill

The Institute of Technology Tralee is to run free online workshops to help hospitality workers upskill during COVID-19.

They start on June 2nd and run over three weeks, and cover topics including sustainable food production, food allergens, food and beverage cost calculations, and career advice.

IT Tralee lecturers will deliver the courses online, and at the end of the series participants will be able to receive one to one advice on career and education opportunities.

Those interested can get more information and register to attend at ittralee.ie/hctworkshops

Head of Section for the Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism Department at IT Tralee, TJ O’Connor says there are a variety of courses for workers who want to upskill or those who want to move into the food sector.

You can hear the full interview with TJ on In Business with Mary Mullins this evening from 6 o’clock – listen here.