Tralee restauranteur calls for roadmap for reopening of businesses

A Tralee restauranteur is calling on the Government to provide a roadmap outlining when the hospitality sector will reopen.

Noel Keane of Croí restaurant says businesses need some date to aim for.

He appreciates there may be changes, depending on the levels of virus transmission but believes a roadmap would provide some clarity.

Mr Keane says they have only had 92 days of trading over the past year.

He says businesses in the UK have been given a reopening date, while here there’s been speculation it could be anytime between May and late August.

Noel Keane says this makes it impossible for businesses to plan: