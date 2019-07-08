Tralee restaurant shut for completely inadequate level of cleaning

A Tralee restaurant was ordered to close for having a completely inadequate level of cleaning and staff not washing their hands.

Indian Castle Restaurant of 21 Upper Castle Street, Tralee was shut by the HSE last month under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 for failing to comply with food legislation.

A report was carried out by a HSE environmental health officer; it’s been published today by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The HSE environmental health officer directed on June 13th that the Indian Castle Restaurant, Tralee be shut with immediate effect for a number of reasons including failure to maintain equipment in hygienic conditions, which may render food unfit for human consumption.

This included internal and external surfaces of containers used to store food being filthy with a visible build-up of congealed food residue.

There was also a failure to maintain a high degree of personal hygiene which may pose a risk of contamination of food – no handwashing was observed, and soap dispensers were empty.

There was grease and old food residue on walls and shelves, and black mould on walls which may pose a risk of contamination of food.

There were no cleaning facilities including no mops, buckets, disinfectant, towels or cloths on the premises, which may lead to a build-up of harmful bacteria, posing a risk to human health.

Uncovered foods were being placed in locations where they were likely to be contaminated, including boiled rice being placed to cool in a wash up sink beside an open bin.