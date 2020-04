A group of Tralee residents who created a special video as part of Radio Kerry’s Sing-a-long have featured on one of the most popular shows in the US.

91-year-old Mary O’Brien who is staying with her son Cllr Terry O’Brien in Tonevane during the coronavirus restrictions joined neighbours to sing and dance to ABBA’s Mamma Mia.

The video by photographer Domnick Walsh featured on James Corden’s Late Late Show’s Three Things to Cheer You up slot: