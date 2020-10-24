Tralee resident found guilty of manslaughter due to be sentenced

A Tralee resident found guilty of manslaughter is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Last month, Arnoldas Ivanauskas of 111 Parklands, Tralee, and originally from Lithuania, was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of Dmitriy Hrynkevich in Tralee in 2015.

The 24-year-old was found assaulted in Killeen Woods, Tralee on September 30th, 2015 and died two days later in hospital.

Mr Ivanauskas is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, October 28th.

He is represented by Eimear Griffin of Padraig O’Connell Solicitors in Killarney, barrister Katie O’Connell and senior counsel Mark Nicholas.