Tralee resident fined for evading excise duty on 20,000 cigarettes

A Tralee resident has been fined for evading excise duty on 20,000 cigarettes.

Vojislav Bogdanovic of 30a Highfield Grove, Caherslee, Tralee, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge, arising from a search of his vehicle in Ballycarty, Ballyseedy on the 26th February, 2016.

Mr Bogdanovic, a Croatian who’s been living in Tralee for 17 years, was being monitored by Revenue and Customs officials prior to the offence.

Customs officer Gerard Coughlan said the accused was stopped in Ballyseedy in February of 2016, after he was returning from a visit to Northern Ireland and Dublin.

When Mr Bogdanovic opened the boot of his car, officials found approximately 20,000 cigarettes, none of which had a Revenue tax stamp.

The accused’s home was also searched; no cigarettes were found, despite a sniffer dog reacting strongly to two empty cardboard boxes, which were of similar dimensions to those found in the boot of the car.

Barrister Brian McInereny, instructed by solicitor Pat Mann, said his client co-operated with the investigation, made early pleas and has no previous convictions.

Mr Coughlan said the value of the seizure was nearly €10,500, which equates to a loss of €8,370 to Revenue; Mr McInereny commented that, were the public made aware that 80% of the cost of a box cigarettes goes to Revenue, it may deter some from smoking.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted this offence does cause difficulties for honest sole traders; however, he took note of the mitigation.

He fined Mr Bogdanovic €3,000 and gave him ten months to pay.