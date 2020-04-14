All IT Tralee remote exams and assessments to be completed by May 19th

Alternative assessments and exams, to replace written summer examinations, will be completed remotely by students at IT Tralee by 19th of May.

These alternatives replace written summer exams which can’t go ahead because of the COVID-19 crisis.

IT Tralee says these revised assessments and examinations, all of which will be completed by 19th May, will protect the integrity and quality of students’ qualifications.

If these changes present any particular issues for students then they should notify IT Tralee which will do its best to work through concerns.

The institute says it recognises there’ll be situations where students won’t be in a position to complete the revised assessments and examinations.

If they wish to seek a deferral, they can submit a special circumstances form and ask for their assessments and exams to be completed in the Autumn.

However, students have been advised where possible to complete their tests in May.