IT Tralee rejects claims it ignored equality law regarding chaplain appointment

IT Tralee is rejecting claims it ignored equality legislation regarding the appointment of a chaplain.

John Hamill, who produces the Free Thought Prophet podcast, says the Higher Education Authority issued requirements in 2016 to all institutes of technology.

He says the authority required ITs to adhere to equality laws and public sector procurement guidelines in appointing chaplains.

John Hamill is alleging IT Tralee ignored the HEA requirements and that the college awarded the chaplaincy contract to the Catholic Diocese of Kerry without advertising the contract.

IT Tralee says it’s not ignoring requirements; it says in 2015 a memo of understanding about providing chaplaincy services was signed by the IT and Catholic Diocese of Kerry.

Four months later the then Education Minister Jan O’Sullivan ordered a review of chaplaincy arrangements.

Their memo of understanding is coming to an end and the IT will then put the contract for chaplaincy services out to tender.

It says IT Tralee has a multi-denominational population; there’s a prayer room for those of Islamic faith, and a Church of Ireland rector or minister is available for people to speak with.