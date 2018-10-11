IT Tralee rejects claim of failure to maintain Academic Standards at the college

IT Tralee management has rejected allegations of dysfunction on its Academic Council and insists it is maintaining the highest academic standards.

The college was responding to the resignation of 14 members of the Academic Council who cited a lack of oversight of examination results and a failure to maintain exam standards.

Spokesperson for the 14 former council members Dr Joan Cleary told Kerry Today that a particular issue arose in January over changes by an exam board to marks given to students, which was subsequently copper fastened by a contentious vote at academic council level.





College Registrar and Vice President Dr Brendan O Donnell said the council is disappointed with the resignations and also completely rejected the idea that standards are slipping at the college.

The former members have written to the regulatory body Quality and Qualifications Ireland in relation to the matter, while the college states that it is open to further talks to resolve it.

IT Tralee Students union have said they have full confidence in the work of the Academic Council in safeguarding academic standards at the college and reject the suggestion that IT Tralee students are not subject to the same academic rigour as their peers through the higher education sector in Ireland.