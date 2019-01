Tralee has regained it’s clean status in the national IBAL litter rankings announced today.

According to the final litter survey of 2018 by business group Irish Business Against Litter, Tralee, previously moderately littered is now clean.

Meanwhile, Killarney comes in third place in the ranking of 40 town and cities.





IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan said it’s really important for economic progress and tourism that towns are clean. He says today’s results are great news for Tralee.