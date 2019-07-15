IT Tralee received over €16.5 million in HEA Grants in 2017

IT Tralee received over €16.5 million in grants in 2017.

The information was revealed by the Higher Education Authority in their most-recently published financial accounts, which relate to 2017.

The HEA leads the development of the higher education and research systems, which include the allocation of funds to institutions and universities.

Its latest published accounts, which relate to 2017, reveal that the Institute of Technology Tralee received €16,650,652 in grants.

The majority of this – just over €16 million – related to recurrent grants, which includes annual grants, minor works funding, fee recoupment and strategic initiatives.

The 2017 allocation was marginally larger than 2016’s, when IT Tralee received €15.4 million from the HEA; this means the institute received €32 million over two years.

The institute’s prospective partner Cork Institute of Technology received €101 million over the same period.