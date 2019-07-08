Tralee pub owner says he can’t comment on building works stoppage

The owner of a Tralee business where building works have stopped following concerns over structural issues says he can’t comment at present.

On Saturday, Kerry County Council, in consultation with the gardaí, decided to close Castle Street to vehicular traffic until further notice in the interest of public safety.

The decision followed the council’s structural assessment of building works at Baily’s Corner pub.

The owner of Baily’s Corner, Garry O’Donnell, says he can’t comment at present.

However, he’s confirmed he’s been meeting with Kerry County Council.

The council says it’s liaising with the owner of the building with a view to addressing the structural issues at the earliest opportunity.