IT Tralee planning as normal as possible term from September

The Institute of Technology Tralee is planning for the new term from September to be as normal as possible so that students have the full college experience.

That’s according to Interim President of IT Tralee, Dr Brendan O’Donnell.

The college doesn’t intend to follow the University of Limerick’s plans where first year students will attend campus one week in every three weeks, but for other years it’s one out of every four weeks.

Dr Brendan O’Donnell says the plan at IT Tralee is that there would be 40% of students on campus at any one time.