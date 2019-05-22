Tralee Parnell’s Hurling & Camogie Club Adult teams launch night party this Saturday May 25th at the Ashe Hotel. Tickets available from club mentors.
Over 50% increase in gorse fires in Kerry during first three months of 2019
There has been more than a 50% increase in the number of gorse fires in Kerry during the first three months this year, compared...
Popular Tralee business reopens after securing insurance quote
A popular Tralee business which was forced to close its doors due to insurance costs has reopened.Abrakebabra, which has been operating in Tralee for...
Election news 21st May 2019
A Tralee Sinn Féin local election candidate says councils need to get back to building social and affordable housing.Cathal Foley says the housing crisis...
Tralee Nun Challenge – May 21st, 2019
The Tralee Nun Challenge is an upcoming Guinness World Record attempt taking place in the coming weeks. We spoke to Heidi Giles from Tralee...
Taobh Coille B&B – May 21st, 2019
Taobh Coille B&B in Kells has recently won best B&B of the year in Ireland. We spoke to owner, and good friend of the...
Alcohol & Kids don’t mix – May 21st, 2019
Alcohol and Kids don’t mix is the name if a talk being given to Kerry parents in Killarney next week. Paula Leonard, National Lead,...