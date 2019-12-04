IT Tralee Opponents Confirmed For 2020 Sigerson & Ryan Cups

The footballers of IT Tralee will face Carlow IT in the first round of the 2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

Defending champions UCC will play NUI Galway

IT Sligo are up against UL

Athlone IT will play LIT

UCD take on Ulster University

DCU face Garda

Maynooth are up against St Marys Belfast

And Queens will play T-U Dublin.

In the Electric Ireland Ryan Cup Hurling, IT Tralee are in Group B alongside Athlone IT and Ulster University.

In Group A it’s Queens University, MIC Thurles and Garda College.