IT Tralee Opponents Confirmed For 2020 Sigerson & Ryan Cups

The footballers of IT Tralee will face Carlow IT in the first round of the 2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.
Defending champions UCC will play NUI Galway
IT Sligo are up against UL
Athlone IT will play LIT
UCD take on Ulster University
DCU face Garda
Maynooth are up against St Marys Belfast
And Queens will play T-U Dublin.
In the Electric Ireland Ryan Cup Hurling, IT Tralee are in Group B alongside Athlone IT and Ulster University.
In Group A it’s Queens University, MIC Thurles and Garda College.