A Tralee native is hoping to be the first Kerry woman to swim the English Channel.

Elaine Burrows Dillane will set off from Kent in England in early September with the aim of reaching France.

She says it’s been a lifelong ambition to swim the English Channel.

As part of the record-breaking attempt, Elaine is fundraising for Brain Tumour Ireland, a charity working to inform and support brain tumour patients and their families.