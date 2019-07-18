Tralee named as finalist for 2019 Foodie Destinations

Tralee has been named as a finalist for this year’s Foodie Destinations.

Foodie Destinations is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, sponsored by FBD Ireland, that aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland named 9 finalists for this year’s competition, including Tralee.

CEO of the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins, says they’re delighted to have such a broad range of entries and they can’t wait to see the unique contributions to Ireland’s food scene that each of this year’s finalists will make.

The winner will be decided by an online public vote and Ken Tobin, Managing Consultant with Tralee Chamber Alliance, outlines what people can do to help Tralee scoop the national award.