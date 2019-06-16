Tralee Musical Society honored at national musical awards

The Association of Irish Musical Societies – or AIMS – hosted its annual awards ceremony last night at the INEC Killarney.

Tralee Musical Society, an organisation that is no stranger to the national event, was awarded the Spirit of AIMS adjudicators special award.

The society was honoured with the prestigious award for their use of a flying car in the production, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Tralee Musical Society was also nominated in three other categories including Best Stage Management; Best Technical (Lighting, Sets & Sound) and Best Programme.