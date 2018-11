The Sinn Féin Candidates to go forward for next years local elections have been selected in Tralee and Castleisland.

Nominations for sitting councillors Pa Daly and Toireasa Ferris were the only ones received for Tralee.

Councillor Ferris is a former mayor of Kerry and Councillor Daly is a prominent solicitor in Tralee.





Kate McSweeney, a teacher at Knocknagoshel National School, will contest in next May’s elections for the new Castleisland LEA.