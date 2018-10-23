Tralee Municipal District pass Draft Budgetary Plan for 2019

The Tralee Municipal District has passed its Draft Budgetary Plan for 2019.

However, councillors raised a number of issues before the plan was approved.

Among their main concerns was the progress of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway along with the allocation of funding to advance the Island of Geese project.

Staffing, the need to complete a walkway at Kileen Woods and funding for tree cutting were also raised by councillors.

€60,000 has been allocated under the Strategic Development Fund, €88,000 under the Community Support/Community Initiatives and €90,000 for Town Development projects.

Meanwhile, councillor allocations will be €261,000.

Cllrs Toireasa Ferris and Pa Daly voted against adopting the draft budget, while Cllrs Sam Locke, Pat McCarthy, Terry O’Brien, Norma Foley and Cathaoirleach of the Tralee MD Graham Spring all voted in favour.

The draft budget of €499,000 was approved, with potential for a further €240,000 through grant aid, bringing the total to €739,000.