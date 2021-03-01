Tralee MD councillors condemn Dublin protest violence

Tralee Municipal District councillors are condemning the scenes witnessed in Dublin over the weekend.

Hundreds of people turned up to an anti-lockdown protest in the capital on Saturday, which became violent and resulted in three Gardaí being injured and over twenty arrests being made.

The Mayor of Tralee, Terry O’Brien told the monthly meeting of Tralee MD that all councillors totally condemn the behaviour witnessed, branding it a “disgrace”.

The Labour councillor added they want to congratulate the people of Kerry for their efforts to keep COVID-19 numbers so low and urged people to stick to the guidelines as there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine rollout.