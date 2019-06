A new purpose built courthouse would be the best option for Tralee, according to the newly elected Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane.

The Courts Service are deciding whether to refurbish and extend the existing building on Ashe Street or build a brand-new facility.

Among the locations considered for a new courthouse are Ballymullen and the former Denny site at the Island of Geese.

Councillor Finucane said he favours the Denny site.