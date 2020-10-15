Tralee mayor says GAA may have to rethink decision on inter-county games

The GAA may have to rethink its decision to hold inter-county games in the coming days, according to the Mayor of Tralee.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says the recent spike in cases puts all sporting bodies under pressure to find a balance between playing sport and protecting the players’ and public’s health.

The Kerry Senior Football Team is going to Monaghan this weekend and Donegal will travel here next week – both counties go to level 4 at midnight tonight.

Cllr O’Brien is also chairperson of the Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, who’re due to play in Cork on Saturday night.

He is asking if it’s time to cancel all national games and instead host competitions within the county.