A Tralee man has completed over 20km of a 66km ultra-marathon in aid of Recovery Haven.

Maurice Kelter set off at 10 o’clock this morning.

He is completing the challenge in memory of his mom Anne, who passed away from cancer in 2015; she would have celebrated her 66th birthday today.

Already, Maurice has raised almost €13,000 for Recovery Haven, a place Anne sought support during her illness.