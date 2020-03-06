Tralee man to be sentenced for possession of cannabis and MDMA for sale or supply

A Tralee man will be sentenced later this year for possession of cannabis and MDMA for sale or supply.

24-year-old Darragh Hartnett of Dun An Oir, Ballinorig, Tralee pleaded guilty to possession of both cannabis and MDMA for the purpose of sale or supply, following a search of his residence on the 22nd December, 2017.

Garda Shane Fairbrother, who executed the search of Mr Hartnett’s home, told Tralee Circuit Court the total value of the find was over €2,700.

Judge Tom O’Donnell sought the production of a probation report, partly due to the accused having no previous convictions.

He adjourned the case until March 30th, when a date will be fixed for sentencing.