Tralee man to be sentenced in November for assaulting in Listowel restaurant

A 23-year-old man has been given a suspended sentence for assaulting a man in a Listowel restaurant.

Michael O’Brien of 6 Tamhlach Lí, Tralee had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, following an altercation with a man in Jumbo’s Restaurant, William Street, Listowel on the 14th February 2016.

In evidence, Sergeant Ian Kelly said CCTV appeared to show there was no interaction between the parties prior to the accused striking the victim in the face.





Tralee Circuit Court heard the victim sustained facial injuries and had to undergo surgery to install metal plates in his face following the assault.

Mr O’Brien has nine previous convictions, all which relate to minor road traffic offenses.

The accused had €3,000 with him in court to give to the injured party.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence, fully suspended, and directed the sum of money be paid to the victim.