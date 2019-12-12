Tralee man receives prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply

A Tralee man has received a prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

28-year-old Emmet Regan of 24 Manor Place, Manor Village, Tralee pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply, following a search of a previous residence on the 1st December, 2017.

Detective Garda Anthony Wharton told Tralee Circuit Court that in December 2017 gardaí obtained a search warrant and entered Oakview Cottage, Tralee where they found cocaine to the value of just over €900 and a digital weighing scale.

In mitigation, barrister Richard Liston said his client admitted sole ownership of the cocaine and scale.

The accused has 37 previous convictions, two which relate to possession of banned substances for sale or supply.

Judge Cormac Quinn said that cocaine is a drug which wreaks havoc on society.

He noted that Mr O’Regan was selling cocaine to serve a habit; however, he imposed a prison sentence of 14 months.