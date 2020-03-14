Tralee man receives prison sentence his part in a robbery

A Tralee man has received a prison sentence his part in a robbery.

31-year-old Jeff Connolly of 21 Rathoonane, Tralee had previously pleaded guilty to committing theft at Flat 1, McCowan’s Lane, Tralee between January 29th and 31st 2017.

In summarising the evidence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said Mr Connolly and an accomplice entered the home of a man in his sixties in Tralee, where they took €500, a mobile phone and keys.

The court heard the victim, who has passed away since, had difficulties of his own.

Judge O’Donnell said it was an opportunistic incident, there was alcohol involved and Mr Connolly made certain admissions.

However, he said the accused had 47 previous convictions – including a number for theft – and any instance of burglary is a serious offence.

The judge imposed a sentence of two years and six months on Mr Connolly.