Tralee man who punched a woman in the head receives five-month prison sentence

A Tralee man who punched a woman in the head has received a five-month prison sentence.

27-year-old Killian O’Neill of 53 Stacks Villas, Tralee was one of three people facing charges arising from an incident which occurred on Dominic Street, Tralee on the 15th July, 2018.

He was facing a charge of assault causing harm for punching Sharon Healy in, what Judge David Waters called, a cowardly attack.

30-year-old Theresa Ward, also of 53 Stacks Villas, and 31-year-old Shane Healy of 5 Avondale Court, Tralee were also facing charges: Ms Ward was charged with assault on Sharon Healy and Mr Healy was charged with affray.

Judge David Waters told Tralee District Court that he had seen the CCTV footage during an earlier hearing.

He said the victim was not prepared for the punch she received into the side of the head during the cowardly attack.

Judge Waters was previously told that Mr O’Neill had no convictions; this was corrected in court.

Mr O’Neill previously received the benefit of the Probation Act and the court poor box for public order, theft and resisting arrest offences.

In mitigation, solicitors Pat Mann and Padraig O’Connell said the incident was fuelled by alcohol and, as the accused and victim have familial ties, it has caused a huge schism in the family.

Judge Waters imposed a three-month sentence on Mr Healy and a five-month sentence on Ms Ward, both fully suspended for 12 months.

However, due to the seriousness of the assault, he imposed two concurrent five-month sentences on Mr O’Neill for assault and affray offences.