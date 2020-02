A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA for sale or supply.

24-year-old Darragh Hartnett of Dun An Oir, Ballinorig, Tralee appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently, where he pleaded guilty to two charges relating to drugs.

He pleaded guilty to possessing both cannabis and MDMA – otherwise known as ecstasy – on the 22nd December, 2017 at his home.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case until February 28th, when Mr Hartnett will be sentenced.