Tralee man pleads guilty to possession of over €13,000 worth of drugs

A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to possession of over €13,000 worth of drugs for sale or supply.

41-year-old Clive Scannell of 55 Mitchel’s Square, Tralee appeared in Tralee Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of one or more controlled drugs for sale or supply.

He had cannabis and cannabis resin with a value of €13,000 or more at 55 and 57 Mitchel’s Square, Tralee on the 17th September, 2019.

Senior counsel David Sutton sought an adjournment to allow for the production of both psychological and probation reports.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr Scannell in custody until the 30th March, when a date will be set for sentencing.