Tralee man been given a prison sentence for defiling 15-year-old girl

A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

30-year-old Martin Flynn of 11 Lohercannon, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in a sexual act with a person under 17 on the 2nd and 3rd July 2016.

Previous court orders had restricted the naming of the accused, however, the victim asked Judge Tom O’Donnell to remove the reporting restriction.





The 15-year-old victim was staying in the accused’s home along with his partner and they were all consuming alcohol at the time.

When his partner fell asleep, the accused and the victim went out the back of the property to smoke, before getting into the trampoline.

The accused took off the victim’s clothes, forced himself upon her and had sexual intercourse.

The father-of-three, who also pleaded guilty to digital penetration on the same date, claimed to gardaí all sexual acts were consensual.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said she had considered not telling anyone about what had happened; however, the following morning, the accused said “that was weird. I’m going to drink again tonight if you want to stay over.”

Forensic tests carried out on her clothes found semen and DNA matching that of the accused.

The victim says she suffered since the incident, cried every night for months and had to sleep in her mother’s bed.

She added people close to her said “it was only sex”, while others sent texts saying the incident was her fault.

As noted in a probation report referenced in court by Judge Tom O’Donnell, Mr Flynn still believes the victim should take some responsibility for what happened.

Judge O’Donnell imposed a sentence of three years with the final 12 months suspended, placed Mr Flynn on the Sex Offenders List and instructed him to stay away from the victim for a period of three years.